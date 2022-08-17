First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Trust Co raised its position in Genuine Parts by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 21,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $159.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.15 and a 200 day moving average of $133.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.63 and a one year high of $160.25.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.20.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

See Also

