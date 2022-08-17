First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $628,000 Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the first quarter worth $6,631,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 20.2% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 21,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 40.4% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after buying an additional 10,473 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.8% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 23,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 635.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 931,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,171,000 after buying an additional 805,102 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerner Stock Performance

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $94.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $69.08 and a twelve month high of $95.40. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.92 and its 200 day moving average is $93.92.

Cerner Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

