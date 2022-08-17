First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $637,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,703 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $1,662,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.1% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 135,826 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $52,199,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $602,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 21.2% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $280.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.92.

NFLX opened at $245.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $109.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

