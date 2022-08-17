First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 223.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,362 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,946,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,910 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 531.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,045,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,500 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,135,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,708,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,993 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,721,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares in the company, valued at $9,747,883.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $1,066,769.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,169,887.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 266,627 shares in the company, valued at $9,747,883.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,636 shares of company stock worth $1,788,497 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. UBS Group lowered Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.30.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $38.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.73. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.84.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.15%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

