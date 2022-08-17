First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 1,319 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,911 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 1,212.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

Shares of SYK opened at $224.16 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.79 and its 200-day moving average is $235.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

