First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 1,510 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,065 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,422,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1,321.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,013,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,601,000 after acquiring an additional 941,891 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,787,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,196,623,000 after acquiring an additional 280,706 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,520,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,873,868,000 after acquiring an additional 264,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 542,477 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,091,000 after acquiring an additional 189,461 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $192.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.76 billion, a PE ratio of 69.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.95 and its 200-day moving average is $155.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.32 and a 52 week high of $194.97.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.77, for a total transaction of $5,750,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 612,176 shares in the company, valued at $88,012,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.77, for a total value of $5,750,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 612,176 shares in the company, valued at $88,012,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.11, for a total transaction of $3,722,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 429,806 shares of company stock worth $68,543,603. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

