First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 378 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:DFS opened at $110.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.74. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $88.02 and a 12 month high of $133.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services to $132.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.56.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

