First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 90 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,550.53.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,520 shares of company stock valued at $3,177,212 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BKNG stock opened at $2,151.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,897.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2,127.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,669.34 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.55) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 96.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

