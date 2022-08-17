First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,525 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJJ. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $107.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.13. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $90.89 and a 12 month high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

