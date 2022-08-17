FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 40.6% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on FMC. Bank of America raised FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.64.

FMC Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of FMC stock opened at $113.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.84. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.25 and a 200 day moving average of $118.33.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 12.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.97%.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $119,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

