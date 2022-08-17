Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Position Reduced by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG decreased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,443 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 16,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.2% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 18,829 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 4.2% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 40,195 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 2.2% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 51,133 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.81. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on F shares. StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.