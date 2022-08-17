Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 11,508 Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Utz Brands by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,507,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,852,000 after buying an additional 1,186,490 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Utz Brands by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,033,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,565 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Utz Brands by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,221,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,383,000 after purchasing an additional 150,603 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Utz Brands by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,021,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,244,000 after purchasing an additional 319,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Utz Brands by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,430,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,816,000 after purchasing an additional 459,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Utz Brands Price Performance

NYSE UTZ opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $20.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average of $14.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.50, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Utz Brands Dividend Announcement

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $350.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Utz Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Utz Brands

In other Utz Brands news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 15,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $307,915.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,277,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,379,684.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 15,678 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $307,915.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,277,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,379,684.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Cary Devore acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 278,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,305.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UTZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Utz Brands to $19.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Utz Brands from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Utz Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.