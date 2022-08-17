Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 16,734 Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,734 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 215.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,334 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 15,947 shares during the period.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

Shares of Rocket Lab USA stock opened at 6.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.30. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of 3.53 and a 12-month high of 21.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 4.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 6.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.04 by -0.02. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 117.32% and a negative return on equity of 18.60%. The company had revenue of 40.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 39.93 million. As a group, analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RKLB shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA to $6.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 16.05.

About Rocket Lab USA

(Get Rating)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.