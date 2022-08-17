Fox Run Management L.L.C. Boosts Position in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLYA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ PLYA opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $221.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $433,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,814,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,317,318.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,814,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,317,318.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor purchased 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,751,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,711,027.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $983,000. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

