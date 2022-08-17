Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys New Stake in ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ESS Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. CPR Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ESS Tech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in ESS Tech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of ESS Tech from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.64.

ESS Tech Stock Performance

About ESS Tech

NYSE:GWH opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. ESS Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $28.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.53. The company has a current ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

Featured Stories

