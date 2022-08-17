Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 10,828 Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $513,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $3,123,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $4,180,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $34,388,000. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kezar Life Sciences Stock Performance

KZR opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.95. The company has a quick ratio of 39.64, a current ratio of 39.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $18.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kezar Life Sciences Profile

Several research firms recently commented on KZR. Jonestrading boosted their target price on Kezar Life Sciences from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Kezar Life Sciences from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

