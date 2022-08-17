Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $119,000 Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. cut its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,220 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Sabre by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,800,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,004,000 after acquiring an additional 236,690 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Sabre by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Sabre by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,800,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at $17,144,000.

Get Sabre alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Sabre from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sabre from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Sabre Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SABR stock opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.83. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.53.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $657.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.71 million. The company’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sabre

(Get Rating)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.