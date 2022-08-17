Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $136,000 Stock Holdings in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in PLBY Group were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in PLBY Group by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 37,634 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,320,000. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,640,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 24,132 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PLBY opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $248.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $43.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average is $10.50.

PLBY Group ( NASDAQ:PLBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 12.84% and a negative net margin of 23.74%. The firm had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLBY shares. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on PLBY Group from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on PLBY Group from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on PLBY Group from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on PLBY Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

