Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $108,000 in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Zymeworks by 9,548.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,664,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636,728 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Zymeworks by 805.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,519,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240,800 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the 4th quarter valued at $20,625,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Zymeworks in the 4th quarter valued at $12,301,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Zymeworks by 52,992.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 318,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 317,955 shares during the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZYME shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zymeworks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.13.

Zymeworks Price Performance

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks stock opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average is $6.44. Zymeworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $37.19.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

