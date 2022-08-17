Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $125,000 in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the fourth quarter worth $493,000. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,000 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the first quarter worth $104,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the fourth quarter worth $11,581,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. 49.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPGY opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $12.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.90.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Company Profile

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

