Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $203,000 in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on VIRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.50 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.07.

Insider Activity

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

In other news, Director Joanne Minieri purchased 4,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $93,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at $285,785.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 42.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of -0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.25. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $38.63.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.90 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

Virtu Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.