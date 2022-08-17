Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $205,000 in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLCE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Children’s Place in the 4th quarter valued at about $464,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the 4th quarter valued at $2,160,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Children’s Place by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 293,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

Insider Transactions at Children’s Place

Children’s Place Trading Up 10.1 %

In other news, Director John E. Bachman purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,007. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLCE opened at $54.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.42. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.97 and a 52 week high of $113.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $723.91 million, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.97.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $362.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.59 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 79.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Children’s Place

(Get Rating)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.