Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $84,000 in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,752 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 49.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,006 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Trading Down 0.6 %

HMY opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.91. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

