Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $187,000 Investment in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics Price Performance

NeoGenomics stock opened at $12.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.60. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 7.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.26 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 30.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of NeoGenomics to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.62.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.