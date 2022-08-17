Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $201,000 Investment in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Nitin Sood sold 17,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $192,589.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,369.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance
ADPT opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average of $10.68. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $40.00.
Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a negative net margin of 145.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.
Read More
