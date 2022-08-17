Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMBP. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the first quarter worth about $272,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMBP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays raised Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.20 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.65 to $6.80 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.92.

Shares of AMBP opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $12.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.24.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 89.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

