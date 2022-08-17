Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 242.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 35,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 24,991 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Carvana from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Carvana from $90.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James raised Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Carvana from $85.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.05.

Carvana Price Performance

NYSE:CVNA opened at $54.59 on Wednesday. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $363.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.57.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 115.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

In other Carvana news, insider Daniel J. Gill purchased 94,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 131,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,370.71. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II acquired 1,191,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.67 per share, for a total transaction of $24,627,643.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,578,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,293,750.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill acquired 94,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,380.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 131,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,370.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,178,258 shares of company stock valued at $46,804,174 in the last 90 days. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

