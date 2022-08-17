Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Holdings in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in Radius Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Radius Health by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 305,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 19,010 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Radius Health by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 66,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Radius Health by 522.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 134,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 112,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Radius Health by 318.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 330,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 251,374 shares during the last quarter.

Radius Health Stock Performance

RDUS opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.51. Radius Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.23.

Insider Activity at Radius Health

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp acquired 4,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $40,400.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,963,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,120,602.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RDUS shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Radius Health from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Radius Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Radius Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.60.

Radius Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

