Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 11,894 Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Adecoagro by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 69.2% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 172,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 871.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AGRO stock opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average is $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.74. Adecoagro S.A. has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $13.55.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanuts, cotton, sunflowers, and others; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

