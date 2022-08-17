Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,561 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFFN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 12,441 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of CFFN opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.14. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $12.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

