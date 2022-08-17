Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,561 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFFN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 12,441 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.
Capitol Federal Financial Price Performance
Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.
About Capitol Federal Financial
Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.
