Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Enovix during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Enovix by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Enovix by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enovix during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Enovix by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENVX. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Enovix in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enovix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Enovix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

In other Enovix news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,600,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Enovix news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,600,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 999,565 shares in the company, valued at $13,993,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,050,980 in the last 90 days. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ENVX opened at $24.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.52. Enovix Co. has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $39.48.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

