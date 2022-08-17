Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of fuboTV by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,391,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,632,000 after purchasing an additional 723,536 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of fuboTV by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,885 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of fuboTV by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,299,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,163,000 after purchasing an additional 22,872 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of fuboTV by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,002,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,555,000 after purchasing an additional 41,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of fuboTV by 95.7% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 828,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 405,170 shares in the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on fuboTV from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on fuboTV from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Roth Capital lowered fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $4.25 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, fuboTV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Shares of fuboTV stock opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. fuboTV Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $35.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.06. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 55.63%. The business had revenue of $221.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.02 million. Equities analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

