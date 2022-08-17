Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) CEO John C. Jacobs Sells 40,000 Shares

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) CEO John C. Jacobs sold 40,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $2,042,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
John C. Jacobs also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 15th, John C. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $681,300.00.
- On Monday, June 13th, John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $1,104,500.00.
Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $50.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.75 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.00. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.80 and a 52 week high of $57.13.
HRMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.86.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
