Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) CEO John C. Jacobs Sells 40,000 Shares

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) CEO John C. Jacobs sold 40,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $2,042,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John C. Jacobs also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

On Wednesday, June 15th, John C. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $681,300.00.

On Monday, June 13th, John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $1,104,500.00.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $50.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.75 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.00. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.80 and a 52 week high of $57.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 60.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HRMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

Institutional Trading of Harmony Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.