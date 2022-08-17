Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,998,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,489,000 after purchasing an additional 127,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,360,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,179,000 after purchasing an additional 522,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,413,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,217,000 after purchasing an additional 82,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,559,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,581,000 after purchasing an additional 300,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,304,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,279,000 after purchasing an additional 47,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,978. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $307,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,407 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,978. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,175 shares of company stock worth $477,548. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE IRM opened at $54.14 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.67 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.47.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 196.03%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

