iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,505 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $81,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $102,000.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.95 on Wednesday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.82 and a fifty-two week high of $54.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.084 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%.

