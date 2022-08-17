iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 99.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902,584 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,523,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 250.7% in the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,958,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $119.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.24. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $116.04 and a 1 year high of $131.46.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

