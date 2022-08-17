iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stake Lessened by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $103.10 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.86 and a one year high of $116.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.73.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

