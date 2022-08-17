iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Reduced by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052,912 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,468 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,931,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,977 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,956,000 after purchasing an additional 54,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,187,247,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $432.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $395.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $418.85. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.