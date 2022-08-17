J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,016 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,304.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $194.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.92 and a 1 year high of $218.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $395,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,081.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $395,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,081.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway bought 650 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $161.87 per share, with a total value of $105,215.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBHT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.63.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Articles

