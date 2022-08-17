Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stake Trimmed by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,461 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 195.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 585,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,748,000 after purchasing an additional 387,502 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $53,900,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $48,884,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,208.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,156,000 after acquiring an additional 211,031 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2,547.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 113,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,113,000 after acquiring an additional 109,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $210.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.50 and a 52-week high of $212.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.04.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $482.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.30 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.11.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

