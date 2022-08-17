Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Position Boosted by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,403 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned 0.11% of Janus International Group worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Janus International Group by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,441,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,806,000 after buying an additional 3,310,059 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the first quarter worth $4,500,000. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the fourth quarter worth $6,609,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Janus International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,897,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Janus International Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,948,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after purchasing an additional 189,443 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, UBS Group raised their price target on Janus International Group to $11.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janus International Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of JBI opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $15.94.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Janus International Group had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $229.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.22 million. Equities analysts expect that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

