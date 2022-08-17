Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.6% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $22,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Brookmont Capital Management grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $167.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $440.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.64.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.
