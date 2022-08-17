Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Decreased by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,547 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.3% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 212,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,436,000 after purchasing an additional 81,523 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 68,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 255,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $167.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.64. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $440.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

