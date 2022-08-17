JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMGet Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $123.63 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

