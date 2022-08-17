JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.0% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $37,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $362,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.7% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 33,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 227,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,076,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 22,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $123.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.02. The firm has a market cap of $362.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $106.06 and a 12-month high of $172.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.