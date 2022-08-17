Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Holdings Reduced by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,379 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.09% of Kelly Services worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KELYA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 102.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services stock opened at $18.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $695.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.06. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In related news, Director Donald R. Parfet acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $201,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 86,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,527.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KELYA. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Kelly Services from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

