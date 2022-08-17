Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG decreased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at $496,435.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at $496,435.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Several research firms have commented on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.67.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $170.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.10. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.29.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading

