Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 961 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $101,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,915.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director William J. Colombo bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,622.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $101,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,915.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 5.0 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on DKS. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $170.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.94.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $112.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.99. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.63.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.42. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 15.07%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.