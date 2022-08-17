Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $32.49, but opened at $30.48. Li Auto shares last traded at $31.80, with a volume of 288,697 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. Li Auto had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

LI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $26.80 to $58.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 584.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Li Auto in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.06 and a 200-day moving average of $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,109.00 and a beta of 0.32.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

