Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 225 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $123.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $362.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.41 and a 200 day moving average of $128.02. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.06 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.